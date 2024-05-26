12 huts gutted in South east delhi

PTI

New Delhi: At least 12 huts were gutted when a fire broke out in South East Delhi’s Chilla Khadar area. However, and no one was injured, officials of the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) said on Saturday. A call was received at 10.46 am and seven fire tenders were pressed into service, the officials said. “The fire tenders took almost an hour to douse the flames completely. No casualty has been reported so far,” an official of the DFS said. TNS

Fire breaks out in factory

New Delhi: A fire broke out at a car accessories manufacturing factory located at Mundka industrial area in outer Delhi on Saturday afternoon, officials said. No casualties have been reported so far. According to officials of Delhi Fire Services (DFS), they received a call at 4.30 pm reporting that a fire broke out in the factory, located near metro pillar number 610. As many as 26 fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the fire. The factory is located in a single-storey house, spread over a larger area. Thick black smoke was seen at the site due to the chemicals and plastic items kept in the factory, the officer added.