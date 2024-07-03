12 vice-principals promoted, count rises to 411 in two years

New Delhi, July 2
Lieutenant-Governor (L-G) VK Saxena approved the promotion of 12 vice-principals to the post of principal in the Directorate of Education of the city government, Raj Niwas officials said on Tuesday.
Saxena sanctioned the promotions following the recommendations of the Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) of the Directorate of Education. An official reported that the DPC meeting regarding these promotions took place on June 25.
According to the officals, in the past two years, Saxena has ensured the promotion of 411 vice-principals to principals and 51 principals to Deputy Directors of Education (DDE).
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
‘We did not find baba ji’: Cops at Godman's ashram; CM Adityanath likely to visit Hathras today
Hathras stampede death toll rises to 121, number of injured ...
PM Narendra Modi hurls 'balak buddhi' barb at Rahul Gandhi, terms Congress parasite
Says it eats into the votes of its allies to stay politicall...
Defies logic: Rahul Gandhi on expunged remarks
Be unbiased, restore speech, he urges Speaker Birla
Punjab sends plea for Amritpal Singh’s oath to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla
Give him chance to prove himself: Khadoor Sahib voters