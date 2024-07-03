12 vice-principals promoted, count rises to 411 in two years

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 2

Lieutenant-Governor (L-G) VK Saxena approved the promotion of 12 vice-principals to the post of principal in the Directorate of Education of the city government, Raj Niwas officials said on Tuesday.

Saxena sanctioned the promotions following the recommendations of the Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) of the Directorate of Education. An official reported that the DPC meeting regarding these promotions took place on June 25.

According to the officals, in the past two years, Saxena has ensured the promotion of 411 vice-principals to principals and 51 principals to Deputy Directors of Education (DDE).

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#VK Saxena