14-day trade fair gets underway

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 14

The much-anticipated India International Trade Fair (IITF) was inaugurated at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan here on Tuesday. All 14 newly refurbished halls will be used in full swing for the first time for the fair.

The inauguration, led by Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Anupriya Patel and Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Som Parkash, took place at the venue today. Aligned with India’s G20 presidency, this year’s fair carries the theme “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam – United by Trade”, signifying “One Earth, One Family and One Future”. The event will runfor 14 days from November 14 to 27.

