 14 new trommel machines deployed at Dellhi’s Bhalswa landfill site, LG inspects biomining work : The Tribune India

Biomining is a process by which garbage is treated with bio-organisms or natural elements like air and sunlight so that the biodegradable elements in the waste break down over time

Bhalswa landfill site in North Delhi. Tribune file



PTI

New Delhi, December 30

Fourteen new trommel machines have been deployed at the Bhalswa landfill here to enhance the capacity of solid waste segregation, taking the total number of such machines engaged in biomining work there to 32, officials said on Friday.

Lt Governor V K Saxena also inspected the biomining work at the site on Friday, they said.

Biomining is a process by which garbage is treated with bio-organisms or natural elements like air and sunlight so that the biodegradable elements in the waste break down over time.

The total number of such machines engaged in biomining work there has now gone up to 32 and that would “help in achieving the target of 10,000 TPD (tonnes per day) by January 2023,” the MCD said in a statement.

On this occasion, Saxena also “flagged off 40 trucks with 652 MT of inert, C&D (construction and demolition) waste and RDF (refuse derived fuel) from Bhalswa for use by NHAI and cement plants,” it said.

The LG was accompanied by Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar and MCD’s Special Officer Ashwani Kumar and other senior officials.

Having inspected the work, the LG directed officials to speed up the work and complete the biomining of legacy waste of 30 Lakh MT in the next 15 months, instead of 18 month as per the contract agreement, the statement said.

It may be noted that the task of clearing the garbage mounds at landfill sites of the MCD which started in June, continues “full steam”, with the civic body making efforts to dispose of legacy waste, process the fresh waste daily, and ensure its lesser disposal on the landfill sites, the statement said.

The LG in a tweet also said: “Inspected tromelling works at Bhalswa LFS today, where the new bio mining contract in effect since November, will clear 30 Lakh MT in 15 months”.

