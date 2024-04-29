149% surge in cases of phone use while driving

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 28

There has been a surge of nearly 149 per cent in prosecutions related to the use of mobile phone while driving in Delhi since January 1, compared to the same period last year, according to a recent data provided by the Delhi Traffic Police.

From January 1 to April 15, a total of 15,846 motorists were booked for using phone while driving, a substantial increase from the 6,369 such cases reported in 2023.

“A disturbing increase in mobile phone usage while driving has been observed in recent months. This trend has prompted the unit to undertake stringent measures to ensure the safety of all commuters,” said a senior traffic police officer.

The Delhi Traffic Police has conducted a thorough analysis of the top 10 traffic circles, including Defence Colony, Punjabi Bagh, Karol Bagh and Safdarjung Enclave, where most challans have been issued in 2024 so far.

In response to the surge in violations, the Delhi Traffic Police is actively organising awareness campaigns to educate motorists about the dangers of using mobile phones while driving.

