159 state-run universities yet to appoint ombudsperson: University Grants Commission

New Delhi, March 15

Despite multiple reminders, more than 159 state-run universities and 67 private universities have failed to appoint ombudspersons, despite the University Grants Commission (UGC) issuing several reminders.

Last year, the UGC introduced the Redressal of Grievances of Students Regulations, 2023, and requested universities to appoint ombudspersons. The UGC mandated universities to establish a Student Grievance Redressal Committee (SGRC) and appoint an ombudsperson to address students’ grievances in a timely manner.

“The UGC has sent several reminders regarding this matter. In the latest communication dated December 5, 2023, universities were once again urged to appoint ombudsperson(s) and implement other UGC regulations by December 31, 2023. It was also stated that the list of universities failing to comply with these requirements would be published on the UGC website,” the UGC stated.

“Last year, the UGC introduced empowering regulations aimed at safeguarding student welfare. These regulations make it obligatory for universities to establish an SGRC and appoint an ombudsperson to address students’ grievances promptly. We have also displayed the list of universities yet to appoint ombudspersons on their campuses. Additionally, we have emphasised that each university and its affiliated colleges must display the contact details of the ombudsperson and SGRC on their websites. The UGC not only mandates the implementation of these provisions but also holds universities accountable, stressing the importance of addressing students’ grievances,” UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar told The Tribune.

The list includes Delhi Sports University and Delhi Teachers University in the Capital. Karnataka has the highest number, with 24 state-run universities failing to comply with UGC directives.

According to the UGC, the ombudsperson must be a retired Vice-Chancellor or retired professor who has served as dean or head of the department and has at least 10 years’ experience as a professor at state/Central universities/institutions of national importance/deemed universities or as a former district judge. The ombudsperson’s term shall be three years or until they reach the age of 70.

