16 awarded for empowering disabled

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 10

The 24th National Centre for the Promotion of Employment for Disabled People (NCPEDP)-LTIMindtree today honoured 16 individuals with Helen Keller Awards.

The recipients were recognised for their contributions towards fostering diversity and inclusivity in India’s workforce and supporting the integration of disabled individuals into the mainstream workforce.

Arman Ali, Executive Director, NCPEDP, said, “The awards have identified incredible individuals and institutions for their exemplary work of promoting employment, equality and diversity in the workplace for the last 24 years.”

The Role Model Person with Disabilities category had the names of Ummer Farook KK, Dr Vaibhav Bhandari and Dr Rajalakshmi SJ as the winners.

In the Role Model Supporters of Increased Employment Opportunities for Persons with Disabilities category, Dr Rajdeep Manwani, Prateek Madhav, and Ashwin Kumar V were the winners while Amali Naik received Jury Appreciation.

In the Role Model Companies, NGOs and Institutions category, the winners were TVS Motor Company, Atypical Advantage, Amar Seva Sangam, and Alamba Charitable Trust. Jury Appreciation Awards were also given to NatWest India and Mitti Social Initiatives Foundation.

In the Role Model Entrepreneurs with Disabilities category, the winners were Krishnakant Mane, Sumarty G, and Rakhi Pandey.

The NCPEDP is India’s cross-disability advocacy organisation while LTIMindtree is a global technology consulting and digital solutions company.