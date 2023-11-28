16 flights diverted due to bad weather in Delhi

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 27

Several flights to and from New Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport were diverted after rain lashed parts of the Capital on Monday evening.

IndiGo, Vistara and SpiceJet informed passengers on social media regarding delays and diversions of flights.

A Kolkata-Delhi flight (UK778) was diverted to Lucknow due to Air Traffic congestion at Delhi airport, a statement by Vistara said.

Vistara’s Guwahati-Delhi Flight (UK742) was diverted to Jaipur.

“We are facing ATC congestion at Delhi (DEL) due to bad weather. All departures/arrivals and their consequential flights might be affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status,” a statement by SpiceJet read.

As many as 16 flights were diverted at the Delhi airport on Monday evening due to bad weather, according to an official.

The official said that 10 flights were diverted to Jaipur, three to Lucknow, two to Amritsar and one to Ahmedabad. Another official said five Air India flights were diverted. Among them, a flight coming from Sydney was diverted to Jaipur. /PTI

#IndiGo #Indira Gandhi #Social Media #SpiceJet