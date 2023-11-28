16 flights diverted due to bad weather in Delhi

New Delhi, November 27
Several flights to and from New Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport were diverted after rain lashed parts of the Capital on Monday evening.
IndiGo, Vistara and SpiceJet informed passengers on social media regarding delays and diversions of flights.
A Kolkata-Delhi flight (UK778) was diverted to Lucknow due to Air Traffic congestion at Delhi airport, a statement by Vistara said.
Vistara’s Guwahati-Delhi Flight (UK742) was diverted to Jaipur.
“We are facing ATC congestion at Delhi (DEL) due to bad weather. All departures/arrivals and their consequential flights might be affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status,” a statement by SpiceJet read.
As many as 16 flights were diverted at the Delhi airport on Monday evening due to bad weather, according to an official.
The official said that 10 flights were diverted to Jaipur, three to Lucknow, two to Amritsar and one to Ahmedabad. Another official said five Air India flights were diverted. Among them, a flight coming from Sydney was diverted to Jaipur. /PTI
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Manual drilling at Silkyara tunnel on, Uttarakhand CM says pipes inserted up to 52 metres
The breakthrough point is 57 metres, Pushkar Dhami tells rep...
American-Sikh body calls on New York gurdwara to act against those who heckled Indian envoy Sandhu
Sikhs of America says gurdwaras are places of worship and sh...
Hamas releases 4th batch of hostages, truce extended for 2 more days
The ministry says that in exchange, 33 Palestinian prisoners...
'Yeh to do December ko khulne the'; Congress leader accuses Balaghat collector of taking postal ballots out of strong room in viral video
Congress writes to MP CEO over postal ballot 'malpractice'; ...
Fashion designer Rohit Bal critical, on ventilator support
Bal has been admitted to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram