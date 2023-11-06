16 JNU students receive notice for protesting outside VC’s residence

PTI

New Delhi, November 5

As many as 16 students have received an inquiry notice for protesting outside the residence of the vice-chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) , according to an official notification.

Of these, four students are representatives of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) while 12 are hostel presidents.

They have been directed to appear before the proctor on November 7. The inquiry, has been called after a complaint by the chief security officer regarding the involvement of these students in a protest in front of the VC’s residence on September 19.

“The JNUSU activists and hostel presidents had held the protest after water supply was halted in at least five hostels for several days,” JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh said.

Meanwhile, the JNUSU has called for a meeting of all student organisations on Sunday in this regard. These associations will also visit the proctor's office on Monday for negotiation.

No immediate response from Proctor N Janardhana Raju was available in this regard.