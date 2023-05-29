Delhi teen repeatedly stabbed, bludgeoned to death by 'boyfriend'

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 29

A 16-year-old girl was stabbed to death allegedly by her boyfriend in northwest Delhi's Shahbad Dairy area, a video of which is being widely shared on social media, police said on Monday.

The accused allegedly stabbed her multiple times before bludgeoning her with a stone.

The accused has been arrested from Bulandshahr.

The body of the victim, a resident of JJ Colony in Shahbad Dairy, was found lying in the street, a police officer said.

She was passing through the street when she was accosted by the accused, who stabbed her multiple times, the officer said.

The couple was in a relationship but had a quarrel on Saturday. On Sunday, the victim planned to attend the birthday party of her friend's son but was accosted and stabbed repeatedly. She was also hit with a stone, he added.

The police said the post-mortem would confirm how many times the victim was stabbed.

A case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at Shahbad Dairy police station on the basis of the complaint lodged by the victim’s father, the police added. With PTI