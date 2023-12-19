18% OBCs hired in faculty positions at seven AIIMS against mandated 27%

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 18

The Committee for Welfare of Backward Classes observed that there exists a huge gap between the number of sanctioned posts and the number of posts that are actually filled by candidates belonging to the other backward classes (OBCs) in the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

A total of 2,961 faculty positions were sanctioned for the seven AIIMS in the country. Of these, 2,097 posts were filled, including 336 candidates from the OBC category, amounting to a total of 18.02 per cent.

The committee found that of the mandated 27 per cent, only 18 per cent seats were filled by faculty members belonging to the OBCs. AIIMS at Bhubaneswar, Raipur and Rishikesh had 12, 13 and 13 per cent OBC faculty members, respectively.

According to the findings of the committee, a total of 1,131 seats were sanctioned for faculty positions at AIIMS, New Delhi. Of the 848 posts that were filled, only 161 faculty members belonged to the OBC background, amounting to 18.98 per cent.

With 24.03 per cent OBC faculty members, AIIMS, Patna, came closest to the sanctioned proportion. A total of 305 posts were sanctioned while 233 were filled, of these 56 seats were filled by the OBC candidates.

With a mere 12.83 per cent of faculty members belonging to the OBC category, AIIMS, Bhubaneswar, registered the poorest proportion in this regard among all the seven AIIMS in India. The Bhubaneswar institute also had a total of 305 sanctioned seats, of which 226 posts were filled with 29 candidates from the OBC category.

In its report, the committee mentioned that a representative of the ministry informed the panel that they were facing difficulties in filling vacancies of faculty posts because of the lack of candidates with required educational qualifications and experience.

“The representative also informed that ‘rolling advertisement’ has been introduced for recruitment of faculty positions, and as per this rolling system, an advertisement published for filling up of vacant posts is valid throughout the year and there will be no need to publish such advertisements for recruitment time and again. On the basis of rolling advertisement, applications are continuously received and eligible candidates are called for interview, in every three months, for recruitment.” the report read.

The Committee further said that it also found that there are 1,131 sanctioned faculty posts for AIIMS Delhi whereas only 305 sanctioned faculty posts in each of the six AIIMS.

“The Ministry stated that six new AIIMS were set up in the year 2003-04 and made functional in the year 2013 and a standard plan was devised for them to have 950 Beds and 305 faculties with fixed number of non-faculties.” it said.

However, the proposal to add more faculty positions is pending for approval with the Ministry of Finance, the ministry told the committee.

