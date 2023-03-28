19 fire tenders rushed as fire breaks out in Delhi’s Badarpur

PTI

New Delhi, March 28

A fire broke out at a warehouse in southeast Delhi's Badarpur area, causing the building to collapse, officials said on Tuesday.

No casualty had been reported, they said.

Information about the fire at the warehouse near Standford School was received at 10.50pm on Monday, the officials said.

Nineteen fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the blaze was brought under control at 1.35am, the fire department officials said.

They said the cooling operation had been started.