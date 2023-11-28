19-year-old held for killing woman

New Delhi, November 27
A day after a woman’s body was found stuffed in a plastic bag in east Delhi’s Vishwas Nagar area, a 19-year-old youth has been arrested from Mumbai for her alleged murder.
The accused, Sultan, and the 23-year-old victim, were planning to get married.
Upon receiving the call, the police along with the forensic team reached the spot.
“The exact cause of the murder is yet to be ascertained, however, it seems like the couple had a fight and the accused strangulated her to death,” the police said /PTI
