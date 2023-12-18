Court asks Jagdish Tytler's counsel to file details of previous FIRs in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case

ANI

New Delhi, December 18

The Rouse Avenue court on Monday asked the counsel for Congress leader Jagdish Tytler to file a list of FIRs lodged by Delhi Police and CBI in Pul Bangash Sikh riots and the outcome of the investigation and trials thereof.

Tytler, an accused in the case, appeared through video-conferencing.

The case is related to the killing of Sikhs in Pul Bangash Gurdwara on November 1, 1984.

The CBI had filed a supplementary chargesheet against him in May.

Special judge Rakesh Syal adjourned the matter till January 9 after hearing the submission of the defence counsel that the certified copies of previous chargesheets had not been received.

Advocate Manu Sharma appeared for Tytler and urged the court to adjourn the matter as the certified copies of previous chargesheets and documents had not been received from the copying agency.

The court asked how many FIRs were lodged and how many chargesheets filed.

Sharma submitted that three FIRs were lodged by Delhi Police.

#Central Bureau of Investigation CBI #Congress #Jagdish Tytler #Sikhs