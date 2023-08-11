1984 anti-Sikh riots: Jagdish Tytler granted 10 days for scrutiny of documents

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 11

A Delhi court on Friday granted 10 days to senior Congress leader and former Union Minister Jagdish Tytler to examine the CBI charge sheet and other documents in the Pul Bangash killings case related to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Vidhi Gupta Anand – who passed the order on an application moved by Tytler’s counsel seeking two weeks for scrutiny of documents supplied to him by the court -- The ACMM will now take up the matter on August 21.

Tytler appeared through video conferencing after the court granted him permission for it owing to security reasons.

Earlier, Special Judge Vikas Dhull had granted anticipatory bail to Tytler in the case.

Around 3,000 people, mostly Sikhs, had died in the riots in the national capital in the aftermath of assassination of the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on October 31, 1984. Three people were killed and a gurdwara was torched in the Pul Bangash area here on November 1, 1984, a day after the assassination.

In its charge sheet filed before the court on May 20, the CBI said Tytler "incited, instigated and provoked" the mob that had assembled at Pul Bangash Gurdwara in Azad Market on November 1, 1984, that resulted in the burning down of the gurdwara and killing of three Sikhs — Thakur Singh, Badal Singh and Guru Charan Singh.

The agency has invoked charges under Sections 147 (rioting), 109 (abetment) read with 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), among others, against Tytler, the CBI said.

Taking cognizance of the CBI charge sheet against Tytler in the Pul Bangash killings case, Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Vidhi Gupta Anand had earlier issued summons to Tytler after taking cognisance of the CBI charge sheet. (With PTI Inputs)

