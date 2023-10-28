 1984 riots case: Delhi LG Saxena gives nod for filing plea in SC against High Court order acquitting 12 murder accused : The Tribune India

  • Delhi
  • 1984 riots case: Delhi LG Saxena gives nod for filing plea in SC against High Court order acquitting 12 murder accused

1984 riots case: Delhi LG Saxena gives nod for filing plea in SC against High Court order acquitting 12 murder accused

High Court said there was no explanation for inordinate delay of 27 years in filing the appeal against the trial court verdict of April 29, 1995

1984 riots case: Delhi LG Saxena gives nod for filing plea in SC against High Court order acquitting 12 murder accused

Delhi LG V K Saxena. PTI file



PTI

New Delhi, October 28

The lieutenant governor of Delhi has given his nod to the prosecution for filing a special leave petition in the Supreme Court against a Delhi High Court order acquitting 12 people accused of murder in a 1984 anti-Sikh riots case, Raj Niwas officials said on Saturday.

The LG has given his approval to the home department’s proposal for filing the SLP in the apex court against the August 9 order of the high court dismissing an appeal against the trial court verdict acquitting all the accused, they added.

“LG V K Saxena has given a go ahead to the prosecution to file an appeal in the Supreme Court against the Delhi High Court judgment acquitting 12 murder accused in a 1984 anti-Sikh riots case, in which eight people were killed and one was injured in the Nangloi area of West Delhi,” an official said.

The high court said there was no explanation for the inordinate delay of 27 years in filing the appeal against the trial court verdict of April 29, 1995 and that the grounds taken by the State were not justifiable.

Saxena perused the file concerning the proposal to move the SLP. The file stated that the high court had not taken into consideration the merits of the case and instead, dismissed the State’s appeal only on the ground of the inordinate delay in filing it, the official said.

In an order in January, the Supreme Court directed the constitution of a special investigation team (SIT) for further investigation in respect of 186 cases related to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, including the instant case.

An SIT, comprising Justice S N Dhingra (retired) and Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Abhishek, was formed. It submitted its report in April 2019, stating that in the instant case, the prosecution should have gone in appeal immediately after the judgment. Further, it had recommended that an appeal with an application for condonation of delay might be filed.

According to the additional public prosecutor (APP), the case involves a crime against the humanity and the observations of the Supreme Court of Bangladesh in a similar matter relating to mass killing of Bangladeshi citizens in 1971 by sympathisers of Pakistan are relevant.

The 12 accused in the case are—Maikale Ram, Ramesh Chandra Sharma, Bishan Datt Sharma, Des Raj Goel, Anar Singh, Jagdish Prasad Sharma, Mahavir Singh, Balkishan, Dharampal, Om Pal Chauhan, Gyan Prakash and Ved Prakash.

Those killed were Avtar Singh, Jagir Singh, Darshan Singh, Kulwant Singh, Baldev Singh, Sharvan Singh, Balwinder Singh and Harcharan Singh. Another man—Dharmendra Singh—was injured.

After the assassination of the then prime minister Indira Gandhi, incidents of rioting, looting and killing of Sikhs were reported in Delhi between October 31 and November 3, 1984 and one such incident took place in the morning of November 1 at Amar Colony, Nangloi where the accused, along with their associates, allegedly killed the eight men.

After the incident, the relatives of the deceased appeared before the Justice Ranganath Mishra Commission of Inquiry and submitted their affidavits, on the basis of which an FIR was registered.

#Sikhs #Supreme Court

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Amritsar

35-year-old bank officer from Punjab’s Amritsar jumps in front of Metro train in Delhi

2
Chandigarh

ED raids on Chandigarh pharma firm, promoters

3
Punjab

Terror module busted with arrest of 4 Babbar Khalsa International operatives

4
World Cup 2023

Harbhajan Singh blames 'bad umpiring and rules' for Pakistan's 1-wicket defeat against South Africa; says 'can happen to India tomorrow'

5
India

Terrorism is a 'malignancy', knows no borders, India tells UN as it abstains on resolution on Israel-Hamas conflict

6
Punjab

Begum Munawwar-ul-Nisa, wife of last Nawab of Malerkotla, passes away

7
Punjab

On death row in Qatar, former Indian Navy officer Captain Navtej Singh Gill got President medal

8
Chandigarh

Masked biker's licence impounded in Chandigarh

9
Punjab

Charges framed against Congress Bholath MLA Sukhpal Khaira, his aide Gurdev Singh

10
Punjab

Shocking: Ropar lawyer arrested for 'torturing' mother

Don't Miss

View All
Bhogpur co-op sugar mill shows the way
Jalandhar

Generating electricity from stubble: Bhogpur co-op sugar mill in Jalandhar shows the way

On death row in Qatar, Navtej got Prez medal
Punjab

On death row in Qatar, former Indian Navy officer Captain Navtej Singh Gill got President medal

Foreign troupes a big hit at Kullu Dasehra celebrations
Himachal

Foreign troupes a big hit at Kullu Dasehra celebrations

Ludhiana farmer shows the way, makes ~31 L from paddy straw
Punjab

Ludhiana farmer shows the way, makes Rs 31 lakh from paddy straw

20 deaths over five years, this village battles drug menace
Punjab

20 deaths over five years, Kapurthala village battles drug menace

At 346 AQI, Delhi has ‘most toxic’ air in world
Delhi

At 346 AQI, Delhi has 'most toxic' air in world

In a first, Canada's Parliament Hill hosts Kullu Dussehra festivity
Himachal

In a first, Canada's Parliament Hill hosts Kullu Dussehra festivity

Elderly Sikh man dies after being repeatedly punched in US: Report
Diaspora

Sikh man dies of injuries after being assaulted after minor car accident in New York

Top News

Why India abstained from UN vote on Israel-Hamas conflict

Why India abstained from UN vote on Israel-Hamas conflict

Resolution did not include any explicit condemnation of Octo...

Israel bombs Hamas tunnels after knocking out communications as it expands ground operation in Gaza

Israel bombs Hamas tunnels after knocking out communications as it expands ground operation in Gaza

Gaza hospitals scrounging for fuel to run emergency generato...

Shocked and ashamed that India abstained from voting for ceasefire in Gaza, says Priyanka Gandhi

Shocked and ashamed that India abstained from voting for ceasefire in Gaza, says Priyanka Gandhi; BJP hits back

India’s move negates its long-standing support to Palestinia...

Terror module busted with arrest of 4 Babbar Khalsa International operatives

Terror module busted with arrest of 4 Babbar Khalsa International operatives

DGP Gaurav Yadav says the terror module was tasked by its ha...

Government imposes minimum export price of USD 800 per tonne on onion till December 31

Government imposes USD 800 per tonne minimum export price on onion till December 31; to buy additional 2 lakh tonnes for buffer

Onion prices have further risen to Rs 65-80 per kg in retail...


Cities

View All

35-year-old bank officer from Punjab’s Amritsar jumps in front of Metro train in Delhi

35-year-old bank officer from Punjab’s Amritsar jumps in front of Metro train in Delhi

Contrary to expectations, pollution level falls to 107 in Amritsar

Amritsar encounter case: Ex-cop guilty of fabricating records

AAP misguided family of suicide victim Balwinder Kaur, says Akali Dal

Act against those responsible for assistant professor Balwinder Kaur's suicide: DTF

Vigilance asks Manpreet to appear again on Oct 31

Punjab Vigilance asks Manpreet Badal to appear again on Oct 31

Terror module busted with arrest of 4 Babbar Khalsa International operatives

Terror module busted with arrest of 4 Babbar Khalsa International operatives

Bank fraud: ED arrests 2 promoters, CA of Chandigarh-based pharma company; searches Ashoka University in Haryana

CCTVs in place, dumping garbage in open set to cost violators Rs 12K in Chandigarh

Alert as Chandigarh sees spike in dengue cases, count 264

Amritsar encounter case: Ex-cop guilty of fabricating records

Delhi shocker: Woman shot inside her house in Jaitpur

Delhi shocker: Woman shot inside her house in Jaitpur

Stubble-burning contribution to Delhi’s pollution likely to reduce this year: Gopal Rai

35-year-old bank officer from Punjab’s Amritsar jumps in front of Metro train in Delhi

Poor air quality in Delhi for 7th day, AQI at 7 localities crosses 300-mark

Farm fires: NASA images belie claims of Delhi, Punjab, says Haryana govt

Suicide: Teachers want Education Minister sacked

Balwinder Kaur suicide case: Teachers want Punjab Education Minister sacked

Patiala: Medical college hosts breast cancer awareness campaign

Patiala district administration organises cycle rally for voter awareness

766 farm fire cases, highest in a day in Punjab; farmers blame lack of sops, machines

2 bludgeon man to death in Patiala's Bhadson, nabbed

Take Punjab ‘model’ to other states, CM exhorts party cadre

Take Punjab 'model' to other states, CM Bhagwant Mann exhorts party cadre

Police forfeit Rs 25-cr assets of 35 drug lords

No other option: Farmers justify stubble burning

Cable mess, pothole-riddled roads threaten lives of residents, authorities turn blind eye

Women of Basti Jodhewal complain of contaminated water supply

Farm fires see threefold rise in district

Farm fires see threefold rise in Jalandhar district

Generating electricity from stubble: Bhogpur co-op sugar mill in Jalandhar shows the way

SAD president picks Sandeep as Sham Churasi halqa in-charge

Joy turns into tragedy for Kartarpur couple

Draft electoral rolls published