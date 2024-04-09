1994 genocide anniversary: Qutub Minar lit in solidarity with Rwanda

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 8

To express solidarity with Rwanda, India illuminated the Qutub Minar in the colours of the country’s flag on Sunday night to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the Rwandan genocide that took place in 1994.

The occasion observed annually on April 7 serves as a reminder of the atrocities that unfolded over 100 days from April to July 1994.

“In solidarity with the people of Rwanda, India lit up the Qutub Minar, marking the UN International Day of Reflection on the 1994 genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda,” stated Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) via a post on X.

“Secretary (Economic Relations) Dammu Ravi represented India at the 30th commemoration of the genocide in Kigali,” Jaiswal added, underscoring India’s commitment to honouring the memory of the victims and standing in solidarity with the Rwandan people.

Another image depicted Secretary (Economic Relations) Ravi laying a wreath in Kigali, paying tribute to the victims of the genocide.

The MEA had previously disclosed that Secretary Ravi would represent the Government of India at an event commemorating the 30th anniversary of the 1994 Rwanda genocide (Kwibuka 30) on April 7 during his visit to Rwanda.

India’s solidarity with Rwanda traces back to the early 1990s, when it was among the few nations to voice concerns over the looming threat of genocide in the region. During the height of the 1994 genocide, Indian soldiers serving as part of the United Nations Assistance Mission for Rwanda (UNAMIR) exhibited remarkable courage while fulfilling their duties.

