1st finger reconstruction case using partial toe transfer

Tribune News Service

Anshita Mehra

New Delhi, October 2

In a major leap forward in medical science, a city hospital achieved a groundbreaking milestone with the successful completion of what could well be India’s first-ever finger reconstruction using the ‘free vascularised partial toe transfer’ procedure. Nikhil Jhunjhunwala, a hand surgeon at Ganga Ram Hospital, Delhi, led the pioneering surgery.

On September 22, the surgical procedure, which took approximately seven hours to complete, marked a significant advancement in hand surgery. The patient, Anjum Pervez Khan, had tragically suffered the amputation of his index and middle fingers in June this year.

Jhunjhunwala said, “This procedure, performed for the first time in India, involves the use of only half of the toe for reconstruction, preserving all five toes intact.”

The innovative surgery offers hope to individuals facing finger amputations, allowing them to regain not only functionality but also an aesthetic look in their hands. Khan is expected to have full use of his reconstructed finger within three months.

The significance of this surgical milestone extends to various aspects of life, including social, aesthetic, and functional improvements. Unlike prosthetics, which primarily cover aesthetics, this procedure comprehensively restores both the function and appearance.

Following the surgery, strict post-operative care is important. The patient’s reconstructed finger is closely monitored for five days, with a protocol that includes temperature checks, blood pressure monitoring and monitoring the blood supply to the newly reconstructed finger.