1st third gender candidate files papers from South Delhi

New Delhi, May 3
The first third gender candidate so far in the Lok Sabha polls in the Capital filed his nomination papers from the South Delhi constituency on Friday.
Rajan Singh (26), wearing a dhoti, cap and gold jewellery, reached alone for filing nomination papers at the office of the returning officer of South Delhi in Saket.
“I am contesting this election to draw the attention of people as well as the authorities towards the problems faced by the third gender persons due to the lack of separate civic amenities for them and also for their social acceptance and rights,” Singh said.
Singh, a native of Bihar, lives in the Sangam Vihar area of the city.
“I want the government to set up a national transgender commission so that our basic needs and necessities such as separate washrooms and queues at government offices and service providers and also at least 1 per cent reservation in jobs and education could materialise,” Singh said.
Singh has declared assets of Rs 1 lakh in hand and total movable assets worth Rs 15.1 lakh, including 200 gm gold and more than Rs 10,000, in a bank account. Singh declared no immovable assets in the poll affidavit.
