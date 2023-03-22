New Delhi, March 22
A 2.7 magnitude earthquake struck the national capital on Wednesday, the National Centre for Seismology said.
The quake occurred at 4:42 pm. The epicentre was in west Delhi and the depth was 5 km, it said.
A powerful earthquake of 6.8-magnitude had jolted the city on Tuesday night and its epicentre was in Afghanistan’s Hindu Kush region, while its depth was 156 km.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Amritpal escape: New footage shows Khalistan sympathiser, aide travelling in a modified motorcycle
Platina bike Amritpal used to escape from gurdwara mounted o...
Punjab Police issue lookout circular, non-bailable warrant against Amritpal
Several pictures of Amritpal Singh in different attires rele...
2.7 magnitude earthquake strikes Delhi
Temblor’s epicentre was in west Delhi, at 5 km depth