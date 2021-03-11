2 criminals flee from Gurugram police custody

One is booked under rape case while the other has robbery/dacoity cases against him

Photo for representation only.

Our Correspondent

Sanjay Yadav

Gurugram, May 31

Gurugram police was left red faced when two jail inmates accused of rape and robbery fled from their custody on Monday.

Abhijeet and Rakesh were reportedly being taken to Delhi for treatment in a police vehicle when they fled near Subhash Chowk in Sadar police station area.

Sources said the duo belonged to the Kala Jatheri gang but police was yet to confirm.

Assistant Commissioner of Police, Crime, Preet Pal Singh Sangwan, said they were interrogating the officers concerned.

"We are questioning the cops going along with them. We cannot rule out their connivance as of now. The probe is under way," said ACP Sangwan.

"Two men escaped. We suspect complicity of the cops escorting them. We are looking into the actual circumstances. Will give a detailed note tomorrow,” he added.

“They have nothing to do with the gangsters. One is booked under rape case while the other has robbery/dacoity cases against him," Commissioner of Police Kala Ramachandran told The Tribune.

