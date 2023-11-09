2 criminals wanted in 10 armed robberies held

IANS

New Delhi, November 8

The Delhi Police have arrested two notorious criminals who were allegedly involved in 10 armed robberies in the Delhi-NCR within 20 days. These criminals were involved in 54 cases, an officer said on Wednesday.

The accused were identified as Mohd Faheem (24), a resident of Seelampur, and Khalid alias Izhar (30), a resident of Brahampuri. The officer said that the duo was wanted in many sensational robberies in Delhi and UP, including the famous Karawal Nagar jewellery shop loot.

According to the police, a case under Sections 397 and 34 IPC was registered on October 15 at MS Park police station wherein complainant Haneef Khan, who runs a mobile shop, stated that two unidentified persons came to his shop and robbed cash and 20 mobile phones at gunpoint and sped away on a bike.

During the investigation, a police team obtained footage from more than 100 CCTV cameras. “The CCTV footage showed that the criminals came out of the shop wearing helmets and fled on a Yamaha bike, but the bike had been robbed from south district,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara), Rohit Meena.

Acting on a tip-off on November 5, Faheem and Khalid were apprehended. During interrogation, Faheem and Khalid disclosed their involvement in 10 cases, including the Karawal Nagar jewellery loot, registered in Uttar Pradesh and Delhi recently.