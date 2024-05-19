2 die as truck hits bike near Kashmiri Gate

PTI

New Delhi, May 18

Two men died after their motorcycle was allegedly hit by a speeding truck in Delhi’s Kashmiri Gate area during the early hours of Saturday, the police said.

The two victims, identified as Piyush and Ankur, were returning from Haridwar when the accident happened. When they reached near Hanuman Mandir Flyover Ring Road, a truck coming from behind hit their two-wheeler, leaving Piyush and Ankur critically injured. They were taken to a hospital, where they were declared dead. According to a police official, the two victims were not wearing helmets.

The truck driver, identified as Surender Singh (38), was caught with the help of an auto-rickshaw driver, who chased and handed him over to police, the official said.

A case under Section 279 and 304-A of the IPC has been registered at the Kashmere Gate police station, the police said.