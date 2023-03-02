2 former ministers in jail, AAP plans door-to-door campaign in Delhi

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 1

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, as he called out the BJP’s “malicious witch-hunt” against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

He reaffirmed that the party remained unfazed and undeterred towards its mission of public welfare despite conspiracies being hatched by the BJP.

AAP is planning to launch a door-to-door campaign to reach out to the people after two of its former ministers — Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain — have landed in prison for their alleged involvement in graft cases.

Kejriwal said all party leaders, MLAs and workers would go to the public to seek its support.

Terming the cases imposed on AAP leaders “completely false”, he said the now-scrapped excise policy was a mere excuse and PM Modi wanted to impede the development of Delhi. “It is no coincidence that the nation’s best performing health and education ministers are in jail today,” he noted.

The Delhi CM further assured the citizens of the state that he would not let a single project get affected despite the hurdles posed by the BJP and that his government would continue serving the people.