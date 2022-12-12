2 held for killing man to avenge thrashing

PTI

New Delhi, December 11

Two men have been arrested for allegedly killing a 45-year-old man here and dumping his body in Uttar Pradesh’s Baraut district, the police said on Sunday.

The accused — Rajkumar and Deepak — killed Jaikumar, who was listed as a “bad character” at the Shahbad Dairy police station, they said. The police said Jaikumar went missing from his home on November 27.

“They accused disclosed that two years ago, the victim had beaten them following a fight. They had a grudge against him and wanted to take revenge. They waited for an opportunity, abducted him and killed him. After killing him, they transported his body in a car to Baraut where they burnt it with petrol,” a police officer said.