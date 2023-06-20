2 held for student’s murder

PTI

New Delhi, June 19

A 19-year-old college student and his friend have been arrested in connection with the killing of a first-year student of Delhi University, the police said on Monday. The first-year student, Nikhil Chauhan, of the university’s School of Open Learning, was allegedly stabbed to death on Sunday outside Aryabhatta College in the South Campus after he objected to his girlfriend being harassed by another student.

The accused have been identified as Rahul, a first-year college student and a resident of Delhi’s Bindapur area, and his friend Haroon (19), a resident of Janakpuri .

According to sources, on June 11, Rahul, Yash and Raj Singh were present with a girl in the canteen of Aryabhatta College. One Bunty passed a comment on them, following which a scuffle broke out. Meanwhile, Nikhil intervened, and in the melee, his girlfriend was allegedly slapped by one of them, the sources said. Later, the matter was sorted out.

However, on Sunday, the alleged accused stabbed Nikhil.