2 injured as DTC buses collide

- Two persons were injured after an electric bus of the Delhi Transport Corporation rammed into another at the Nauroji Nagar bus stand on the Outer Ring road on Tuesday morning.
- The police said, “The accident took place when a DTC bus driven by Akash was picking up passengers from the Nauroji Nagar bus stand and another bus driven by Chandveer hit it from behind.”
- The injured have been identified as Mukesh Kumar and Shamshula, both residents of West Sagarpur. Both received minor injuries and are undergoing treatment at AIIMS.
