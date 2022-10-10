2 killed, 6 injured after falling from scaffolding

PTI

New Delhi, October 9

Two labourers were killed and six others injured after they fell from a scaffolding at a construction site near Delhi airport’s Terminal-1.

The deceased have been identified as Vikash (30) and Manoj (19).

The incident took place on October 6, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (IGI Airport) Tanu Sharma said police received information that Vikash and Manoj had been brought to the Safdarjung Hospital after they fell from the scaffolding.

Vikash was declared brought dead while Manoj died during treatment at the hospital.

The six injured labourers are presently under treatment at the hospital.

The scaffolding work was being done at Terminal-1’s Node building at the L&T construction site under contractor Mintu Yadav.

“A case has been registered against the contractor under Sections 337 and 304 A of the IPC and further investigation is in progress,” the DCP said.