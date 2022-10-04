 2 labourers die in G’gram building collapse : The Tribune India

2 labourers die in G’gram building collapse

Two injured | 3-storey factory was being demolished | 5-member inquiry team formed

2 labourers die in G’gram building collapse

NDRF and SDRF teams during a rescue operation after a three-storey factory collapsed at Udyog Vihar, Phase I, in Gurugram on Monday. Tribune Photos: S Chandan

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, October 3

A three-storey factory collapsed while it was being demolished in Udyog Vihar Phase I here on Monday morning, leaving two labourers dead and as many injured, the police have said.

NDRF and SDRF teams during a rescue operation after a three-storey factory collapsed at Udyog Vihar, Phase I, in Gurugram on Monday. Tribune Photos: S Chandan

The deceased have been identified as Guddu (35) and Pratap (24). The injured persons are Ramakant (27) and Naresh (26). All four are natives of Fatehpur Chaurasi in Unnao district of Uttar Pradesh.

According to the district administration, six labourers were carrying out the demolition of the three-storey building and had been staying on the premises.

Was declared unsafe

  • The death of two labourers has again highlighted the negligence towards workers’ safety at construction sites. The factory that caved in was declared ‘unsafe’.
  • Still the workers were working there and that, too, without any safety gear. There are over 3,000 sites in Gurugram, but hardly any checks.

Building was shut

  • Two floors of the factory were already razed; the incident took place when the roof of the first floor caved in
  • The building was closed since 2016; the demolition work had started a month ago, the police said
  • Of the four labourers trapped under the debris, three were cooking food when the
  • building collapsed
  • One of the labourers died on the spot, while another succumbed in hospital.
NDRF and SDRF teams during a rescue operation after a three-storey factory collapsed at Udyog Vihar, Phase I, in Gurugram on Monday. Tribune Photos: S Chandan

Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav, who visited the spot, said two labourers had gone out, while four were inside when the incident took place around 8 am in plot 257 of Udyog Vihar Phase I. The building was closed for six years and the demolition had started a month ago, the police have said.

Of the four workers trapped under the debris, three were cooking food.

“A five-member committee led by SDM Ravinder Yadav has been formed to investigate the matter,” said the DC.

According to the police, the two floors of the factory were already torn down and the incident took place when the roof of the first floor caved in and the entire building collapsed.

After getting the information, the police headed by DCP (West) Deepak Saharan, along with the civil defence and the fire brigade team, reached the spot and started the rescue operation.

The State Disaster Relief Force and National Disaster Relief Force were also called and the rescue operation was completed in more than four hours.

“The bodies of the deceased have been sent to the mortuary and their families have been informed. One of the injured persons, Naresh, has been discharged after the first-aid treatment, while Ramakant is still being treated. He is out of danger,” said a senior police officer.

“One of the labourers died on the spot, while another succumbed in hospital. The reason for the collapse is being probed,” the DC said.

“A team of the Labour Department is collecting the details and compensation will be provided to the injured persons and the dependents of the deceased persons,” added DC Yadav.

The police are waiting for the families of the deceased.

“An FIR will be registered as per the statement of the families of the deceased persons,” said Inspector Anil Kumar, SHO, Udyog Vihar police station.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Gangster Deepak Tinu fled from CIA in-charge's house while he slept

2
Punjab

Bhagwant Mann govt wins confidence vote; Congress, BJP abstain

3
Amritsar

Film crew shooting at Gurdwara Panja Sahib in Pakistan with shoes on sparks outrage among Sikhs

4
Diaspora

Century-old ledger on Sikh diaspora found in Australia

5
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder: Accused Deepak Tinu escaped from house of Mansa CIA incharge

6
Entertainment

Sunny Leone decodes most challenging and fun thing about shooting non-fiction shows

7
J & K

Domestic help behind J-K DG (Prisons)'s murder arrested; initial probe doesn't point towards terror angle, say police

8
Pollywood

Karan Deol says no bigger dream than sharing screen space with father Sunny Deol in 'Apne 2'

9
Nation

35-year-old Maharashtra man suffers heart attack while playing Garba, breathes his last on way to hospital; father dies of shock

10
Nation

Prachanda, 1st indigenous light combat helicopter, inducted into Air Force

Don't Miss

View All
Ravana ‘stands tall’ at125-ft at Barara ground this Dasehra
Haryana

Ravana 'stands tall' at 125-ft at Barara ground this Dasehra

Human trials of dengue vaccine on the anvil
Haryana

Human trials of dengue vaccine on the anvil

Kirpal Singh Batth’s show of strength
Sports

Punjab’s discus thrower Kirpal Singh Batth shatters National Games record

Get entry passes for IAF show on Chandigarh tourism app
Chandigarh

Get entry passes for IAF show on Chandigarh tourism app

1 lakh saplings, cheaper machinery, HP readies plan to boost tea plantation
Himachal

1 lakh saplings, cheaper machinery, Himachal readies plan to boost tea plantation

Century-old ledger on Sikh diaspora found in Australia
Diaspora

Century-old ledger on Sikh diaspora found in Australia

Watch: Woman ‘breathes’ life into husband, performs CPR at Mathura railway station
Trending

Watch: Woman 'breathes' life into husband, performs CPR at Mathura railway station

Kashmiri apples make it to Gulf supermarkets
J & K

Kashmiri apples make it to Gulf supermarkets

Top News

Initial probe shows domestic help behind J-K DGP (Prisons)’s death

Domestic help behind J-K DG (Prisons)'s murder arrested; initial probe doesn't point towards terror angle, say police

Accused being questioned

Pahari community in Jammu and Kashmir to get reservation, says Amit Shah

Pahari community in Jammu and Kashmir to get reservation, says Amit Shah

Says won’t affect the reservation for Gujjars under the ST c...

Appropriate measures put in place to deal with Chinese activities along LAC: IAF chief

Appropriate measures put in place to deal with Chinese activities along LAC: IAF chief

Addressing a press conference ahead of the Air Force Day on ...

Pakistani drone spotted in Punjab's Gurdaspur

Pakistani drone spotted over Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur

The flying object makes 5 forays into the Indian territory t...

Four Punjabis, including eight-month-old girl, kidnapped in California; police release video

4 Punjabis, including 8-month-old girl, kidnapped in California; police release video

Merced County Sheriff's Office says Jasdeep Singh, Jasleen K...


Cities

View All

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence Anniversary : Farmers burn Centre’s effigies in Amritsar, demand sacking of Ajay Mishra

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence Anniversary : Farmers burn Centre's effigies in Amritsar, demand sacking of minister Ajay Mishra

Pakistani drone spotted over Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur

Farmers' protest: Rail traffic hit in Amritsar, passengers suffer

Waris Shah's Heer signifies true Punjab, punjabiyat, says Surjit Patar

Peeved over police 'inaction', man snatches guard's rifle in Dhariwal

Trade ‘plastic for sugar’ in Bathinda

Trade ‘plastic for sugar’ in Bathinda

Action sought against ‘unlicensed’ portals selling medicines online

Lakhimpur Kheri killings: No justice, Central Govt's effigy burnt in Bathinda, Mansa

Bathinda farmers show scant regard to ban on cattle fairs

Battered by monsoon rain, city cycle tracks lose traction

Battered by monsoon rain, Chandigarh cycle tracks lose traction

Light combat helicopter to make public debut at Chandigarh air display

Three directors of GBP Group declared proclaimed offenders

Pick up-drop off: Railway not to extend 6-min free window at Chandigarh Railway Station

Fearing penalty, cabbies avoid long halts at Chandigarh Railway Station

Delhi Police arrest 4 Popular Front of India members under UAPA

Delhi Police arrest 4 Popular Front of India members under UAPA

Delhi cops book PFI under UAPA

L-G takes exception to Kejri’s absence at Rajghat on Oct 2

‘Path of truth not easy’: Kejri wishes Jain on birthday

‘Include Damdama Sahib in Delhi Gurdwaras Act’

Farmers hold 3-hr ‘rail roko’ protest

Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Farmers hold 3-hr ‘rail roko’ protest in Jalandhar

BJP accuses AAP of misleading Punjab Governor

Samples from sweet shops collected in Jalandhar

Jalandhar: Local effigy makers face fiscal hardships due to low demand

Kapurthala DC issues notice to SDE for 'wrong report' on stubble burning

Now, cameras on wheels to keep tab on criminals in Ludhiana district

Now, cameras on wheels to keep tab on criminals in Ludhiana district

3 drug smugglers arrested in Moga; opium and heroin seized

4 of vehicle thieves' gang held in Ludhiana

Three drug peddlers land in Ludhiana Police net

Two booked for minor's gang rape

Day after peddler’s escape, 4 Patiala Central Jail officials face music

Day after peddler’s escape, 4 Patiala Central Jail officials face music

PRTC staff lock Patiala bus stand gate, stage sit-in

13 nabbed for gambling at Sanauri Adda in Patiala; found selling fake govt lottery tickets

Revised trade licence fee yet to be notified

Segregate wet & dry waste: Patiala DC to locals