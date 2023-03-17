2 members of Irani gang held

New Delhi, March 16

Two members of the infamous Irani gang were arrested for impersonating as police officials and cheating foreign nationals in the National Capital, an official said on Thursday.

The accused, identified as Gholam Bahrani (32) and Mojtaba Zolfagari (52), both permanent residents of Tehran, Iran, and presently residing in Noida, were arrested by the Delhi Police.

According to the police, many incidents of cheating and robbing by a group of 4-5 persons posing as police officials were being reported in South West district as well as adjoining districts.

“On March 12, an Iraqi national Fatih Zama Muhammad Faith complained at Vasant Kunj South police station that he was standing in Mahipalpur when suddenly a car carrying 3-4 persons approached him who introduced themselves as police officers and asked him to show his bag for checking,” said Rajeev Kumar, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Delhi Police (Southwest). After that, they took $1,780 from his bag and ran away from the spot.

“During investigation, on March 14, specific inputs were received that members of the Irani gang involved in cases of impersonation would assemble somewhere in Noida to commit further crime,” said the official.

“Both the accused were nabbed from Noida and during cursory search, $520 were recovered from the possession of Gholam and $600, 150 Euros and 10 Dirhams from Mojtaba,” said the official. — IANS