2 members of Neeraj Bawana gang arrested

New Delhi, January 7
The Delhi Police's Special Cell has arrested two members of the Neeraj Bawana-Naveen Bali gang, officials said on Sunday.
The arrested duo have been identified as Subeg Singh (32) and Saurabh (32). They were wanted in cases of attempt to murder, robbery, theft as well under the Arms Act in Delhi, said Special Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) HGS Dhaliwal.
The Special Cell has been working to track down and nab the members of the Neeraj Bawana-Naveen Bali gang, Dhaliwal said.
On January 3, the police team received a tip-off that two wanted criminals would come to the Munirka area here to meet their associates, he said.
“The accused said there has been a long-standing rivalry between Kapil Panwar and Neeraj Bawana gangs to establish supremacy in the South Delhi area,” a police officer added.
