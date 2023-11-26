2 men charred to death as car catches fire in Noida

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 25

Two men who were inside a car were charred to death the vehicle caught fire at Amrapali Platinum Sector 119 in Noida on Saturday.

Additional DCP Shakti Mohan Awasthi said, “A white Swift car caught fire in front of Amrapali Platinum Society. The police and fire tender reached the spot and the fire was brought under control. When the car was opened after the fire was extinguished, bodies of two men were found in it.” he added.

The deceased have been identified as Vijay Choudhary (27), a resident of Amrapali Platinum Society and Anas (27).

“Both are said to be engineers by profession,” he said. The police have taken the bodies in possession and sent them for post-mortem.