2 new ministers to be appointed soon: AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj following Sisodia, Jain’s resignation

PTI

New Delhi, February 28

Hours after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal accepted the resignation of Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain on Tuesday, AAP national spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj said two new ministers will be appointed “very soon”.

Sisodia and Jain resigned from the Cabinet amid corruption allegations against them.

“The cabinet in Delhi is quite small and most of the important departments were handled by Satyendar Jain and Manish Sisodia. To avoid being behind in terms of work, two new ministers will be appointed very soon,” Bhardwaj said.

He further alleged that the Centre is “targeting” the state government which is “working relentlessly for development”.

“It is very unfortunate for the entire country that leaders who were known and popular for their work, have been trapped. The Centre is targeting state governments which work hard and relentlessly for development,” he said.

Sisodia was arrested by the CBI on Sunday evening in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped liquor policy for 2021-22.

Jain is currently lodged in Tihar Jail in an alleged money laundering case.