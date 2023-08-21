2 religious structures demolished in Delhi

New Delhi, August 20
A temple and the front wall of a mazar (known as Mamu-Bhanje mazaar) were razed by the Public Works Department as part of an anti-encroachment drive on Rani Jhansi Road in the Jhandewalan area on Sunday morning.
The demolition was carried out in the presence of a large number of police and paramilitary personnel. According to sources, the action was meant to pave the way for a proposed road widening project.
