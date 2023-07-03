2 religious structures razed in Delhi to make way for flyover

New Delhi, July 2
A temple and a mazaar were removed amid heavy police deployment in northeast Delhi's Bhajanpura Chowk Sunday morning to pave the way for the construction of a flyover, the police said.
They said the decision to remove the two structures was taken at a “religious committee” meeting a few days ago and a proper dialogue was held with the residents and local leaders.
“Everything happened very peacefully,” DCP (Northeast) Joy Tirkey said after the structures were removed by the Public Works Department (PWD) amid heavy deployment of police.
Tirkey said there was a Hanuman temple and a mazaar on the opposite sides of the road at Bhajanpura Chowk. A few days ago, a decision was taken at “religious committee” that both the structures would have to be removed to widen the road for the the Saharanpur flyover.
“This was planned a few days ago. But the local leaders here had asked the civil administration for some time to prepare and make some necessary arrangements. Both the structures were removed from here with everyone's cooperation,” he said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
In Maharashtra shocker, NCP’s Ajit Pawar is Deputy CM
8 other party MLAs join Shinde govt as ministers
Fresh violence erupts in Manipur, 3 killed
Kuki groups lift 2-month blockade on Shah’s appeal
Indian-American attorney indicted for defrauding clients of more than $5 mn
The indictment alleged that Das diverted more than $5 millio...
Amid Manipur crisis, India raises border issues with Myanmar
Defence Secy flags trans-border movement during two-day visi...
Grandmother of teen killed by police officer in France pleads for halt to rioting
Over 3,000 people have been detained overall since Nahel's d...