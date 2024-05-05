 2 sharpshooters, informant of Tillu Tajpuria gang arrested in Delhi : The Tribune India

2 sharpshooters, informant of Tillu Tajpuria gang arrested in Delhi

The accused have been identified as Vishal, a resident of Haryana's Sonepat, Happy from Alipur and Bharat Kumar of Charkhi Dadri in Haryana

2 sharpshooters, informant of Tillu Tajpuria gang arrested in Delhi

The three men were arrested in connection with the killing of a member of the Gogi gang in Alipur area.



PTI

New Delhi, May 5

Delhi Police have arrested two sharpshooters and an informant associated with the notorious Tillu Tajpuria gang in two separate operations, officials on Sunday said.

The accused were identified as Vishal, a resident of Haryana's Sonepat, Happy from Alipur and Bharat Kumar of Charkhi Dadri in Haryana, they said.

The three men were arrested in connection with the killing of a member of the Gogi gang in Alipur area, police said, adding that the murder was planned and orchestrated from city prison to assert dominance and to avenge gang leader Tillu Tajpuria's death in jail by the Gogi gang members.

"On April 22, Narender Malik, a resident of Dhuliya colony in Alipur, was shot dead while another, Tarun Yadav, sustained injuries after an unidentified person opened fire on them near a bus stop," Additional Commissioner of Police (Northern range) Rajeev Ranjan Singh said.

During investigation, it was revealed that Narender's brother Surender is an active member of the Gogi gang and has been in judicial custody for the last four years in a murder case, he said.

“Narender, along with his associates, joined the Gogi gang and became an active member after the arrest of his brother," said the officer, adding that inter-gang rivalry was suspected as Narender was connected with the Gogi gang, but all angles were investigated.

The officer said that during the investigation, it was ascertained that this murder was the result of old rivalry between the Tillu Tajpuriya gang and the Gogi gang. The team analysed the CCTV footage near the spot and found that a total of five assailants opened fire on a tempo in which Narender and others were sitting.

"The five assailants arrived on two motorcycles, and after committing the crime, swiftly fled towards Jindpur in Delhi. Teams identified two people -- Happy and Vishal -- and apprehended them," the additional CP said.

Vishal is an active sharpshooter of the Tillu Tajpuriya gang who, along with his four associates Sumit, Sagar, Neeraj and Bharat, opened fire on Narender and Tarun Yadav.

Further, it was also revealed that Happy was present at the spot and was continuously providing information to the assailants through a mobile phone about the movement of Narender.

In a different parallel operation by the Special Cell, on Sunday, the team nabbed Bharat Kumar from Outer Ring Road near Vikaspuri area. 

