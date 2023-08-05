2 special steel spans set up on RRTS corridor

New Delhi, August 4
The National Capital Region Transport Corporation has installed two special steel spans for the Delhi- Ghaziabad- Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridor in the Kondali area here, according to officials.
These steel spans (of bridges) are part of a total of six special span structures that are being installed to cross the Ghazipur drain from New Ashok Nagar towards Anand Vihar.
“The combined length of the six special steel spans is 360m. Out of these six, two special steel spans have been successfully installed and work on the third is being done. These two special steel spans (weighing 540 tonnes) have been installed in the Kondli area, near the New Ashok Nagar RRTS station,” a National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) official said.
The 82.15-km Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) is a semi-high-speed rail corridor with 24 stations between Sarai Kale Khan in Delhi and Meerut.
The special steel spans are being installed where the corridor will cross the Ghazipur drain. It will also cross over a road near Kondli Chowk.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
3 Army personnel killed in encounte in Kashmir's Kulgam, search for terrorists on
The search operation turned into an encounter after the mili...
Supreme Court stays Rahul Gandhi’s conviction in 'Modi surname defamation case'
Defamation Case: 3-judge Bench says trial judge gave no reas...
Rahul Gandhi gains heft, to reclaim Lok Sabha seat & contest elections
Congress: Reinstate him in the LS immediately
Supreme Court allows ASI survey of Gyanvapi mosque
Rejects Muslim group’s petition against Allahabad HC order
Day Nuh burnt, police were caught napping
SP was on leave, no additional forces were on standby