2 stray puppies 'strangled to death' in Dwarka; Delhi Police file FIR

PTI

New Delhi, December 29

The Delhi Police have registered a case in connection with alleged killing of two stray dogs in Dwarka's Sector-9 area, officials said on Thursday.

The matter came to light when senior Congress leader and lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi took to Twitter posting a screenshot of a Facebook post informing about the alleged incident.

The screenshot also showed the purported photos of the two dogs. One of them is seen hanging from a tree, while the carcass of the other lies on ground.

The Facebook post claimed that the incident took place on Tuesday evening.

"This is unbelievable. How. Anyone can think of doing this, much less do it, is unimaginable. Logic says no but the full force of the heart says the perpetrators must meet same fate as victims," Singhvi tweeted.

Dwarka Deputy Commissioner of Police Harsha Vardhan said a complaint was received on Wednesday regarding killing of stray dogs in a secluded park in Dwarka’s Sector-9.

"A case under Section 429 (mischief by killing or maiming animal) of the Indian Penal Code was registered on Wednesday at Dwarka South police station. The post-mortem of the carcasses was conducted. Efforts are being made to identify and arrest the accused," Vardhan said.

