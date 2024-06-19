2 Thak-Thak gang members held with diamond jewellery

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 18

The Delhi Police arrested two members of the notorious ‘Thak-Thak’ gang for their alleged involvement in a high-profile diamond theft case. The duo, including a woman, were caught with stolen diamond jewellery worth lakhs of rupees in South Delhi in the early hours of Tuesday.

An officer said the ‘Thak-Thak’ gang, known for its sophisticated techniques, usually operates in groups of two to four on two-wheelers. “Their primary targets include businessmen and goldsmiths travelling in luxury vehicles,” the officer added.

DCP South Ankit Chauhan said, “The team of Special Staff, South district, arrested Kunal (23) and a woman, (38). Twenty-three stolen diamond jewellery articles were recovered from their possession.”

The police received a tip-off regarding the movement of a member of the gang in Pushp Vihar Sector 4 on Tuesday. “Around 6.15 am, the team intercepted a pedestrian woman. Upon her cursory search, diamond jewellery articles were recovered. She disclosed that she, along with her associates, committed the theft in Loha Mandi in Agra. Subsequently, another gang member, Kunal, was also arrested with additional stolen jewellery,” stated DCP Chauhan.

During the interrogation, the accused revealed their long-standing involvement in interstate thefts across Haryana, Punjab, UP and MP. They admitted to the recent theft in Agra on June 15, where they stole diamond jewellery and cash from a car, the police said.

The woman is a resident of Inderpuri in Delhi and has previously been involved in a theft case in Bhopal. Kunal is a resident of Madangir in Delhi and has previously been involved in five criminal cases across the Capital.

