2 Thak-Thak gang members held with diamond jewellery

New Delhi, June 18
The Delhi Police arrested two members of the notorious ‘Thak-Thak’ gang for their alleged involvement in a high-profile diamond theft case. The duo, including a woman, were caught with stolen diamond jewellery worth lakhs of rupees in South Delhi in the early hours of Tuesday.
The modus operandi
- The gang usually operates in groups of two to four on motorcycles or scooters
- Their primary targets include businessmen and goldsmiths travelling in luxury vehicles
- The gang uses various diversionary tactics to stop vehicles, such as puncturing tires with a poker, pouring oil on the bonnet, or throwing eggs on the windshield
- Once the driver or passenger stops and exits the vehicle, the gang swiftly steals valuables and flees
An officer said the ‘Thak-Thak’ gang, known for its sophisticated techniques, usually operates in groups of two to four on two-wheelers. “Their primary targets include businessmen and goldsmiths travelling in luxury vehicles,” the officer added.
DCP South Ankit Chauhan said, “The team of Special Staff, South district, arrested Kunal (23) and a woman, (38). Twenty-three stolen diamond jewellery articles were recovered from their possession.”
The police received a tip-off regarding the movement of a member of the gang in Pushp Vihar Sector 4 on Tuesday. “Around 6.15 am, the team intercepted a pedestrian woman. Upon her cursory search, diamond jewellery articles were recovered. She disclosed that she, along with her associates, committed the theft in Loha Mandi in Agra. Subsequently, another gang member, Kunal, was also arrested with additional stolen jewellery,” stated DCP Chauhan.
During the interrogation, the accused revealed their long-standing involvement in interstate thefts across Haryana, Punjab, UP and MP. They admitted to the recent theft in Agra on June 15, where they stole diamond jewellery and cash from a car, the police said.
The woman is a resident of Inderpuri in Delhi and has previously been involved in a theft case in Bhopal. Kunal is a resident of Madangir in Delhi and has previously been involved in five criminal cases across the Capital.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rajya Sabha MP's daughter driving BMW runs over man sleeping on footpath in Chennai, gets bail
Daughter of Jagan Reddy's party MP was arrested but granted ...
Video: Canadian Parliament honours Khalistani activist Nijjar on his 1-year death anniversary, observes ‘moment of silence’
This comes days after PM Trudeau said there is an 'alignment...
Golden Temple sarai: Despite plaint, devotees still being duped by fake web portals on pretext of booking rooms
www.sgpcsarai.com is official website for room booking at Sa...
Lok Sabha mandate shows strength of democracy: PM Modi in Kashi
Reiterates commitment to farmers, women, poor, youth