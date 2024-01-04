2 sharpshooters of Himanshu and Naveen Bali gang arrested in Delhi following encounter

ANI

New Delhi, January 4

Two wanted sharpshooters of the notorious Himanshu alias Bhau and Naveen Bali gang were arrested following an exchange of fire in the national capital, police said on Wednesday.

According to the police, the Delhi Crime Branch arrested Kapil (22) and Rahul (19), both residents of Rohtak district in Haryana.

"Accused Kapil fired three rounds upon the police. In retaliation, the police team also fired three rounds in self-defence, out of which one bullet hit the right leg of the accused. The accused was shifted to the nearest hospital," police said, adding that a stolen car was also recovered from the possession of the accused.

Special Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Ravindra Singh Yadav said, "Secret information was received that Kapil would go to Dwarka via Chawla Drain for committing heinous crimes. A team was constituted to nab the sharp-shooter."

"The team reached the spot. At around 6.20 am, a four-wheeler was intercepted. But, instead of stopping, the driver of the car accelerated his vehicle in an attempt to flee," they said.

"He also hit the barricade and started firing upon police. During the ensuing encounter, the police team fired two rounds at the criminal in self-defence and to apprehend him. During the exchange of fire, accused Kapil sustained a bullet injury to his right leg and was overpowered by police officials. The accused was shifted to the nearest hospital," they added.

According to officials, Kapil said he was going to Dwarka to meet his associate Rahul. He said Rahul is present in the area of Goyla Dairy, Dwarka. At his instance, Rahul was apprehended from the area. A pistol and two cartridges were seized from him.

