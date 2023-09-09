2-year-old boy drowns in pool

New Delhi, September 8
A two-year-old boy died allegedly after drowning in a swimming pool in south Delhi’s Gadaipur area, the police said on Friday.
The police received information around 7.50 pm on Wednesday that Divyansh was admitted to AIIMS after he drowned in the swimming pool. The incident took place in the pool of a house at farm number 10 in Gadaipur. A case under section 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered.
