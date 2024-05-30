20 cars charred at parking lot in Delhi

New Delhi, May 29
A massive fire broke out at a parking lot in Madhu Vihar here in the early hours of Wednesday. Nearly 20 cars were gutted in the fire.
According to information, eight fire tenders were pressed into service and they managed to control the blaze.
No injuries reported
“We received a call about the fire around 1:30 am. Several vehicles were parked when the fire broke out. Nearly 20 vehicles were damaged in the fire. No one was injured in the incident,” said an official of the Delhi Fire Service.
The exact cause of the fire is yet to be determined.
Vineet Kumar, a car owner, said the authorities did not inform him about the incident and parking officials are not taking calls.
“I parked my car at the parking lot after coming from the office last night. I received a call this morning from a car cleaner, who told me about the fire. The parking authorities did not inform us about it. Their phones are either switched off or they are not answering calls,” he added.
