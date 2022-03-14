2020 Delhi riots: Court grants bail to Ishrat Jahan in larger conspiracy case

New Delhi, March 14
A Delhi court on Monday granted bail to former Congress Councillor Ishrat Jahan in the case concerning the larger conspiracy behind the Delhi riots of February 2020.
The order was pronounced by Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat.
Jahan, along with several others, has been booked under the anti-terror law—Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) -- in the case for being the “masterminds” of the February 2020 riots, which had left 53 people dead and over 700 injured.
Earlier, Jahan was granted interim bail in June 2020 for 10 days to get married and was directed not to tamper with the evidence or influence the witnesses.
The violence had erupted during the protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), 2019, and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).
Besides Jahan, activist Khalid Saifi, Umar Khalid, JNU students Natasha Narwal and Devangana Kalita, Jamia Coordination Committee members Safoora Zargar, former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain and several others have also been booked under the stringent law in the case.
