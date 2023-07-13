2020 Delhi riots: Delhi High Court grants bail to AAP ex-councillor in 5 cases

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 12

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday granted bail to former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain in five cases in connection with the 2020 northeast Delhi riots during the visit of the then US President Donald Trump — in which 53 people were killed and 700 others injured.

“Bail granted subject to conditions in all five FIRs,” Justice Anish Dayal said, pronouncing the verdict on the bail applications by Hussain in the cases. Justice Dayal had reserved the verdict on April 20.

The cases against the former councillor pertain to alleged rioting during the violence in February 2020. The cases also relate to the injuries suffered by two people on account of a riotous mob pelting stones, throwing petrol bombs and firing gunshots from the terrace of Hussain’s house and the alleged commission of offences of attempt to murder and violation of the Arms Act.

Hussain is also facing prosecution for the destruction of public property. Besides the instant FIRs, he is also alleged to have been involved in the “larger conspiracy” behind the riots, along with activists Sharjeel Imam and Umar Khalid. This case concerns offences under the UAPA.

On behalf of Hussain, senior counsel Salman Khurshid had contended that all the co-accused in the case had already been granted bail and that the former AAP councillor was the only accused in jail for the past three years.

Additional Sessions Judge Pulastya Pramachala had in March framed murder charges against Hussain in connection with the death of Intelligence Bureau officer Ankit Sharma, whose body was found in a drain during the riots. (With PTI inputs)

