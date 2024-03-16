2020 riots: Court acquits two

Tribune News Service

New Delhi: A court here has acquitted two men of committing arson during the 2020 northeast Delhi riots, saying there was "an element of doubt" on the prosecution's case. Additional Sessions Judge Pulastya Pramachala was hearing a case against Raj Kumar alias Goli and Raj Kumar alias Raju, who were accused of being a part of a riotous mob that vandalised and torched a property in Mahalaxmi Enclave in Karawal Nagar on February 25, 2020. PTI

Delhi Fateh Diwas celebrated

New Delhi: Gurdwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha, Moti Nagar, celebrated Delhi Fateh Diwas, which marks the conquest of Delhi by Sikh generals on March 15, 1783. A special ‘Gurmati Samagam’ was organised on the occasion. Bibi Pushpinder Kaur Khalsa presented the history of Delhi Fateh Diwas. Dr Parminder Pal Singh, Manager of Bhai Biba Singh Khalsa School, said the society of Delhi would always be indebted to Baba Baghel Singh and his fellow generals. “Historians have not done justice to Baba Baghel Singh,” he said. TNS

DSGMC hails skill programme

New Delhi: The Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) has welcomed the decision of the Government of India to provide skill courses to 10,000 children. The DSGMC has been chosen for carrying out this skill development programme, under which the youth will get training in professional courses. Addressing a press conference here on Friday, DSGMC Chairman Harmeet Singh Kalka and General Secretary Jagdeep Singh Kahlon said all possible support would be given for the implementation of this programme.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.