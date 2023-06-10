21-year-old found dead inside car

New Delhi, June 9
A 21-year-old youth was found dead inside a car in north Delhi’s Civil Lines area on Friday, an official said.
The deceased was identified as Sumeet Gupta, a resident of Brahm Puri in Delhi.
The police received a call on Friday morning around 10.10 am about the matter.
The caller informed the police that a car was parked in front of the hospital, and foam was coming out of the mouth of a man who was inside the car. A police team rushed to the spot where the 42-year-old caller Devender Kumar, was present and a youth was also found in a Wagon-R car in an unconscious condition, said DCP (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi.
