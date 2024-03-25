22-year-old held for stabbing

PTI

New Delhi: A 22-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing a woman in the Mukherjee Nagar area, the police said on Sunday. The incident occurred late on Friday and the accused was arrested the following day. Some people tried to help the woman and overpowered the man. However, he managed to escape. “The woman did not suffer any grievous injuries. We have arrested the accused, Aman,” a senior police officer said. Police sources said Aman lost his temper after the woman allegedly mocked him. He then got the knife from a fruit seller, ran behind the girl and stabbed her. PTI

Fire at 2-wheeler showroom

New Delhi: A fire broke out in a two-wheeler showroom in central Delhi’s Karol Bagh area on Sunday, officials said. A senior Delhi Fire Services official said, “We received a call at 10.30 am about an incidence of fire breaking out at a two-wheeler showroom. Two fire tenders were pressed into service. No one was injured in the incident.” It took about 20 minutes to douse the flames and the police were informed about the incident, the official said. In another incident, a fire broke out in a factory in Delhi’s Narela on Sunday afternoon. The incident occurred in Narela’s Bhorgarh industrial area.