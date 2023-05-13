242 govt schools in Delhi see100% pass percentage

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 12

Delhi government schools recorded a pass percentage of 91.59 per cent in CBSE Class XII exams and 85.84 per cent in Class X results, which were announced on Friday.

A total of 118 government schools recorded a pass percentage of 100 per cent in Class XII results. Likewise, all Class X students of 124 such schools succeeded in the board exams.

The overall result for CBSE Class XII in the country was 87.33% and for Class X it stood at 93.12 per cent.

Education Minister Atishi Marlena said, “Once again, Delhi government schools have proven that they are the best across the country. This outstanding result of Delhi’s government schools is a testament to the hard work of our teachers and students. It is a moment of pride that our schools have performed exceptionally well nationwide. Not only that, our schools have surpassed private schools and delivered a better performance than them as well.”

Motivating the students who could not clear the examination due to some reasons, she said, “Students who could not clear the board exam should now focus on improving their results and not stress about it. Parents and schools should ensure all possible support to such students and help them.”

This year, a total of 2,27,020 students from Delhi government schools had appeared for the Class XII board exams, compared to 1,64,641 students from these schools in the previous year and 129,917 students in 2018-19.

“These figures indicate the increasing trust of parents in Delhi government schools year after year,” said Atishi.

In this year’s results, 647 schools had a result of over 90%. Delhi secured the fourth and sixth positions in the CBSE Class 12 board exams at the national level.

It is to be noted that in the academic year 2022-23, a total of 2,27,020 students appeared for the Class XII board exams, out of which 2,07,919 passed and 11,216 students have compartment exams.

Delhi government’s schools have performed well in the Class X board exams this year and have improved their previous results. The result of Delhi government schools in the Class X board exams was recorded at 85.84%, which is 4.57% higher than the previous year. This year, a total of 2,09,130 students appeared for the exams, out of which 1,79,512 students passed, and 28,076 students have compartment exams. In this year’s results, 124 schools under the Kejriwal government achieved a 100% result in the Class X exams, and 528 schools have over 90% result.