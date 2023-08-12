28 kids fall sick after gas leak in Delhi

PTI

New Delhi, August 11

Twenty-eight students of a municipal school in west Delhi's Naraina area were hospitalised on Friday with two of them requiring oxygen support after allegedly inhaling noxious fumes following a suspected "gas leak" incident nearby, officials said.

Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi said the students, including two girls who were put on oxygen support in Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital, are doing fine.

The MCD, in a statement, said that 19 students were admitted to RML Hospital and nine at Acharya Bhikshuk Hospital.

"We will probe at our level too to find out what caused this incident," the senior official said.