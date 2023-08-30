28-yr-old man dies by suicide

PTI

New Delhi, August 29

A 28-year-old man allegedly hanged himself from the ceiling fan inside a hotel in south Delhi's CR Park moments after searching how to tie a ‘hangman's knot' on the internet, police said on Tuesday.

Victim Rahul Haldar, a resident of Devli Road in Khanpur, also wrote his father's mobile number on a wall of the hotel room, they said. Inquest proceedings under Section 174, CrPC, have been initiated and the body has been shifted to AIIMS mortuary.